Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 12: Spotlight falls on the hopefuls in pre-season finale

The Edmonton Eskimos will be the first team in the CFL to finish their pre-season schedule on Friday night when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from Investor’s Group Field in Winnipeg. The Eskimos, along with the B.C. Lions, were the first two teams to play a pre-season game last Sunday with the Eskimos coming away with a 22-7 win.

Many starters will sit this game out, giving way to the hopefuls who will look to make an impression with the coaching staff in the final pre-season game.

Starting at quarterback will be Logan Kilgore who played his first game on Sunday since the 2017 season. Kilgore went three of six, passing for 38 yards and threw one touchdown pass and recorded one rushing touchdown. For Kilgore, playing in the second pre-season game presents a different set of challenges compared to what you have to deal with in the first game.

“How well the second group was able to grasp what the one’s were doing,” Kilgore said. “The main difference out there is definitely the ability to communicate. Veteran presence with guys like Kenny Stafford and Greg Ellingson, just guys that have been there, the operation just runs a little bit smoother.

“The quarterback kind of takes on a little bit of that burden, especially in the other groups and getting our younger guys up to speed.”

Danny O’Brien went 10 of 16 for 69 yards and will see plenty of playing time on Friday as both he and Kilgore compete for the backup spot behind Trevor Harris.

On defence, Josh Johnson will start at corner after the four-year CFL veteran recorded two defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns and one interception in the Eskimos win on Sunday.

Vontae Diggs led the Eskimos with five defensive tackles against the Lions and and recorded a sack, he will start at short-side linebacker.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Logan Kilgore

Running Back: Alex Taylor (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive Line: Tommie Draheim-Jacob Ruby-J.S. Roy-Travis Bond-Colin Kelly

Receivers: DaVaris Daniels-Josh Stangby-Anthony Parker-Kevin Elliott-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Ben Sorensen-Mark Mackie-Kelcy Quarles-Darius Jackson

Linebackers: Vontae Diggs-Korey Jones-Brian Walker

Defensive Backs: Josh Johnson-Jalen Spencer-Scott Hutter-Tyquwan Glass-Godfrey Onyeka

You can catch Friday’s pre-season finale between the Eskimos and Blue Bombers on 630 CHED, starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m. The opening kick-off from Investor’s Group Field in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.