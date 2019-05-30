Feds look to clamp down on guns ‘designed to hunt people’

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says no options have been ruled out to clamp down on guns “designed to hunt people” as it weighs new measures against assault-style rifles and handguns.

The sharply worded statement from the office of Bill Blair, the minister leading the review, comes amid concerns from gun-control advocates that such rifles are becoming more readily available on the legal market.

Firearms groups, meanwhile, fear the government is poised to penalize law-abiding owners in the name of appearing tough on criminals.

Complicating the already polarized debate is the fact that there is no agreed-upon definition of an assault weapon.

Blair’s office says assault-style rifles are military weapons designed to hunt people, not animals, in a way that maximizes the body count at minimum effort.

It says all possibilities will be considered to curb their illicit use.