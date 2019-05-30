Ottawa police seek public’s assistance to locate robbery suspects

The Ottawa police robbery unit is asking for help to locate two men wanted for multiple alleged thefts and robberies in the city.

Patrick Lalonde, 26, from Ottawa, is described as a white male, five-feet-10-inches tall with a slender build, long brown hair, moustache and goatee.

Dillion Mullin-Begin, 24, also from Ottawa, is described as a white male, five-feet-10-inches tall with a slender build, short or buzz-cut dark hair, chin strap beard with moustache and goatee.

In photos released by Ottawa police, Lalonde is seen wearing a green T-shirt and a black baseball cap worn backwards. Mullin-Begin is seen wearing a black and white striped long-sleeve T-shirt.

According to police, the most recent alleged robbery occurred on Wednesday, May 29, in the 1500-block of Bank Street.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a “box cutter” towards an employee, however, the employee was not injured.

The suspects then fled the area in a newer model grey or silver Hyundai, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.