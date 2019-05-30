Burlington girl competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

A Burlington girl is one of the dozens of kids who have made it into the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Enya Hubers, 13, is competing for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and a new, custom-designed trophy.

#speller395 Enya Hubers spelled the word ‘opisthograph’ correctly–carrying Canada harder than the @raptors will tonight #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2019

She is an eighth grader who is home-schooled.

Hubers previously competed in 2017 when she tied for 23rd place.

She tied for tenth last year.

Hubers has advanced to the eighth round of the competition after correctly spelling words such as lekach, opisthograph, and mascalage.