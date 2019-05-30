Five youths, age 12-15, arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP for arson

Five youths between the ages of 12 and 15 have been arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP in connection with two separate arson incidents.

RCMP arrested three girls – two 12-year-olds and a 15-year-old – Tuesday after a fire was set near the school in the Pauingassi community.

Police determined the fire was set deliberately and charged all three suspects with arson.

On May 28, 2019, Little Grand Rapids #rcmpmb responded to a fire that appeared to be deliberately set near the school in the community of Pauingassi. 3 female youths (ages 12, 12, & 15) were arrested later that day and charged with Arson. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 30, 2019

The next day, police were called to a second fire behind the band hall office in Little Grand Rapids.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested and charged with arson after an investigation by RCMP and Manitoba Sustainable Development.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

On May 29, 2019, Little Grand Rapids #rcmpmb were called to a second fire burning behind the Band Hall Office in the community of Little Grand Rapids, which also was determined to be deliberately set. A 12yo male & a 14yo female, have been arrested & charged with Arson. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 30, 2019

