Five youths, age 12-15, arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP for arson
Five youths between the ages of 12 and 15 have been arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP in connection with two separate arson incidents.
RCMP arrested three girls – two 12-year-olds and a 15-year-old – Tuesday after a fire was set near the school in the Pauingassi community.
Police determined the fire was set deliberately and charged all three suspects with arson.
READ MORE: Arson charges in Little Grand Rapids fire that forced thousands to evacuate
The next day, police were called to a second fire behind the band hall office in Little Grand Rapids.
A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested and charged with arson after an investigation by RCMP and Manitoba Sustainable Development.
Both incidents are still under investigation.
WATCH: Ways to mitigate the risk of arson
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.