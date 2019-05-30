Crime
May 30, 2019 1:52 pm

Five youths, age 12-15, arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP for arson

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment

RCMP
Five youths between the ages of 12 and 15 have been arrested by Little Grand Rapids RCMP in connection with two separate arson incidents.

RCMP arrested three girls – two 12-year-olds and a 15-year-old – Tuesday after a fire was set near the school in the Pauingassi community.

Police determined the fire was set deliberately and charged all three suspects with arson.

The next day, police were called to a second fire behind the band hall office in Little Grand Rapids.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested and charged with arson after an investigation by RCMP and Manitoba Sustainable Development.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

