Calgary teen with autism needs stolen device returned: ‘Imagine if someone took your voice’

A Calgary family is feeling helpless after their teenage son’s only means of communication has been taken from them.

The Oxobys were shopping at the northeast Costco late Tuesday afternoon when someone stole Charlie’s backpack.

The 19-year-old lives with severe autism and the iPad inside his backpack is filled with stored memories and personalized programming to help Charlie communicate.

When his mom, Allison, realized it was gone, she panicked.

“Everything stopped. Literally, the world stopped because that is his voice.

“It’s his talker, as we call it. It’s a communication device that is everything to him and everything to me to understand him,” Allison said.

“Can you imagine if someone took your voice and put it in a box and stole it? I need his voice back.”

The iPad isn’t worth much in terms of monetary value. It’s a third-generation device. But what it represents to the family is priceless.

Charlie’s dad, Rob Oxoby, said they’ve been compiling the information within the iPad over the past decade.

“We can get another iPad but even for a day, imagine not being able to say what you feel or what you need for a day, that’s the importance of this,” Rob said.

Some friends are going to check some city pawn shops hoping it turns up.

There are some identifiable features: a sticker is attached to the back of it and his picture is on the home page.

They’ve already been working on rebuilding a different device but worry how Charlie will be affected while he waits.

“It’s heartbreaking. When he’s looking for a way to say something and it’s gone. I need him to be happy,” Allison said.

The family has no judgement on the person who stole it and are just hoping he or she drops it off at the Costco or the University of Calgary campus where Charlie’s dad works. They can also reach out to him via email oxoby@ucalgary.ca

Related Technology is helping children on the autism spectrum