May 29, 2019 5:18 pm

Kingston police seek public’s assistance in search for missing woman

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are looking for 28-year old Julia Mackinnon, who may have been sighted in the Portsmouth Avenue area on Monday.

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing woman.

According to police, 28-year-old Julia Mackinnon has no known associates in Kingston other than her family, and was last seen in the area of Stanley Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

She may have been seen in the Portsmouth Avenue area on Monday, but Kingston police could not clarify who may have seen her.

Mackinnon’s family reported her missing Wednesday.

She is described as five-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with long, wavy, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark pants, possibly jeans, a dark brown jacket and possibly a printed blouse.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

