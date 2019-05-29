Canada
May 29, 2019 3:10 pm

Kingston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are looking for a girl who has been missing since Saturday, May 25.

Kingston police
Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find a missing girl.

Hailey Nixon-Kemp, 14, was reported missing on Saturday, May 25.

Police say she has been known to frequent the Cataraqui Centre and the Isabel Turner Library.

Nixon-Kemp is described as a Caucasian girl who stands five feet one inch tall, weighs 115 pounds and has a medium build, fair complexion, auburn hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing shorts, a black sleeveless shirt with flowers on it, a brown leather jacket and tan ankle boots.

Police are asking anyone with information about Nixon-Kemp’s whereabouts to contact Det. Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

