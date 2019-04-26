Kingston police looking for missing 17-year-old

Kingston police are looking for a missing teen.

Police are asking for help finding Hope Dorian, a 17-year-old who was last seen on Easter Sunday on Johnson Street.

Police say her family and friends have attempted to contact her but have not been able to reach her.

Dorian is Caucasian, about five-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue skinny jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about Dorian’s whereabouts to contact Det. Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.