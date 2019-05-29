Calgary sea cadets celebrate centennial: ‘That we’ve been here for 100 years, it blows my mind!’

When you think of cities with long connections to the navy, Calgary probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind – the nearest coast is a 1,000-kiloemtre drive away.

But some Calgary sea cadets are celebrating their centennial this weekend.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” 16-year-old Ben Demets said. “That we’ve been here for 100 years, it blows my mind!”

Members of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps “Undaunted” know that long history may come as a surprise to some.

“Most of the time when I tell people I’m a sea cadet they are really shocked,” 16-year-old Brianne Schmidt said. “Because we’re miles away from water, closest thing is like Chestermere Lake.”

The cadets regular activities include target shooting and learning to sail, close to home on Calgary’s Glenmore Reservoir and on summer training trips to Vancouver Island and Kingston, Ont.

“It’s always a fun time being here,” 15-year-old Shea Stevenson said. “We get so many cool experiences and we learn so many things, like leadership.”

Several former Undaunted members are taking part in the centennial celebration, including Susan Hausberg, who signed up in 1971.

“I am so proud to see the cadets today carrying on,” Hausberg said.

Hausberg has fond memories of her seven years as a cadet.

“I was lucky enough to be chosen to do a German exchange with German sea cadets,” Hausberg said.

Serving with the Undaunted corps also ended up changing the course of her life.

“I went on to the naval reserves after sea cadets, where I met my husband,” Hausberg said. “(We’ve) raised three children (and) 33 years later we’re still married.”

“So cute!” Stevenson said with a laugh. “I love that.”

The current and former members of the Undaunted corps are holding several events to mark their centennial, starting on Friday, May 31 and culminating with a ceremonial parade on June 2.