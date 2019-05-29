Traffic
May 29, 2019 1:30 pm

One dead, one with minor injuries following Tiny Township car crash: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP responded to a car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Tiny Township.

An 85-year-old man passed away after experiencing a medical emergency while driving, and hit a roadside tree on Wednesday morning, OPP say.

The driver’s 83-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries, police said, and was sent to the Georgian Bay General Hospital and subsequently released.

According to police, the man passed away from complications of the medical emergency.

The reported accident, police say, occurred on Tiny Beaches Road South near the 5th Concession where officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:11 a.m.

The road was partially closed during the investigation, police said.

