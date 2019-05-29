Gabriel Diniz, Brazilian pop singer, dies in plane crash at age 28

Brazilian pop star Gabriel Diniz died on Monday. He was 28.

The musician was best-known for his work as a vocalist and guitarist. He had multiple Latin American hits, including Paraquedas (2016) and the more recent Jenifer (2019) — a song which took Brazil by storm earlier in the year.

Diniz was involved in a tragic plane crash in Porto Do Mato, Estância, as reported by the local authorities. The small town is located within the Sergipe state of Brazil.

Diniz’s unfortunate passing was confirmed by his management team, Universal Music Brasil (UMB), in a statement on Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we received the confirmation of the tragic death of the singer and composer Gabriel Diniz,” they wrote. “He was part of the Universal Music Brasil family.”

The singer was reportedly flying from Salvador to Maceió in a small jet to surprise his girlfriend, Karoline Calheiros, at her birthday party. Pilots Linaldo Xavier and Abraão Farias were also confirmed dead on the scene.

Paulo Lima, president of UMB, paid tribute to the fallen singer, calling him “One of the greatest artists on the rise in Brazil, too talented, a being of great light and one of the most joyful people [he’s] ever met.”

“The Universal Music family cries for their departure,” he added. “Rest in peace, my friend. May your songs be eternalized and help us soften our pain.”

Outside of his career, Diniz was known for his charming and positive personality. According to UMB, he was filled with “charisma and joy” both on and offstage.

The news of Diniz’s passing shocked the nation and left many of his fans in grief.

Some shared their memories of Diniz and sent their condolences to the singer’s close friends and family over social media.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the friends, family, and fans of Brazilian singer Gabriel Diniz who died today in a tragic plane crash. Take time in your mourning to make sure that you are right with God and are… https://t.co/FpJEhZrZL4 — Christafari (@ChristafariBand) May 28, 2019

What sad news, my God. It is not necessary to understand the mysteries of God, for it is nothing more than nothing. Go in peace Gabriel Diniz and find a light on this new journey. Comfort Lord and pour over your own family so that everyone can feel this great pain. — WilsonGomes (@WilsonProtetico) May 28, 2019

rest in peace in heaven 😔give patience to his family and fans. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — osman❤mayyara (@osm492) May 29, 2019

Diniz was born on Oct. 8, 1990, in Campo Grande, Brazil. Throughout his decade-spanning career, he released three studio albums.

