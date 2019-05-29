Winnipeg musicians record bluegrass tribute to St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues may have been responsible for sending the Winnipeg Jets home early in the NHL playoffs, but one group of Winnipeggers is paying musical tribute to the Stanley Cup finalists.

Four Winnipeg musicians teamed up to record a bluegrass version of the song “Gloria” – a 1982 hit by Laura Branigan that has been the Blues’ victory song for their unexpected playoff run.

The cover tune has generated interest around the hockey world, especially in the Blues’ hometown.

“The idea for the video came from my pal Josh Kapitan,” said bassist Patrick Boggs. “He messaged me to ask if I’d like to participate in recording ‘Gloria’ in honour of the St. Louis Blues’ quest for the Cup.

“Initially, I didn’t know he even wanted to do a vid. I recruited our banjo player and we recorded ‘Gloria’ Sunday. I posted it to YouTube and by Monday morning, I got a call from KMOV Channel 4 in St. Louis.”

Boggs, Kapitan and fellow performers Paul Pommer and John Redekop – performing as ‘St. Louis Bluegrass’ – then found their song featured on the evening news in St. Louis.

“It’s kinda funny how things go sometimes,” said Boggs.

“We’d played ‘Gloria’ bluegrass style before, but thought it a fitting tribute for a fellow Central Division NHL club that made it to the finals.”

