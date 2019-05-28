No charges for online threats against Kelowna mayor, prosecution service says

No charges will be laid against the Okanagan man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly making online threats against Kelowna mayor Colin Basran, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Tuesday.

The threat, which suggested harm to Basran, was made in connection with a development proposal on Groves Avenue in Kelowna.

“After a full and careful review of all the evidence gathered by the investigative agency, the reviewing Crown was unable to conclude that the charge assessment standard had been met,” Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service said in an email.

According to McLaughlin, in determining whether a prosecution will be initiated, Crown counsel must independently, objectively and fairly measure all the available evidence against a two-part test:

Whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction; and, if so,

Whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“A substantial likelihood of conviction exists where Crown counsel is satisfied there is a strong, solid case of substance to present to the court.

“To reach this conclusion, a prosecutor will consider whether the evidence gathered by the investigating agency is likely to be admissible and available in court; the objective reliability of the admissible evidence; and whether there are viable defences or other legal or constitutional impediments to the prosecution, that remove any substantial likelihood of a conviction.”

McLaughlin concluded “in this case the conclusion was that the assessment standard had not been met and no charges have been approved.”

After seeing the online threat, which was posted on social media, Basran held a media conference on May 15.

At that conference, Basran said “more than ever, it’s vital to challenge those who use personal attacks, online bullying or vulgar language to stifle opposing points of view.”

