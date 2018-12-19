Teen boys in Thompson, Carman, Beausejour schools busted for online threats
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a series of online threats aimed at students in three Manitoba communities.
Students at R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson, Carman Collegiate, and Ecole Edward Schreyer School in Beausejour were all arrested Tuesday.
All three suspects are boys between the ages of 13 and 17. Charges are pending.
RCMP are urging Manitoba parents to teach their children about responsible behaviour on social media.
“Talk to your children about what they’re doing and saying online,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.
“Remind them that their actions on social media can have serious consequences and can lead to criminal charges.
“If your children see something concerning online, ensure they know to immediately alert you, to contact police, or notify a teacher.”
