Peachland warning of loose wheel nuts extended to West Kelowna

Police in West Kelowna are warning area residents to check the wheel lug nuts on their vehicles after a rash of loosening mischief in nearby Peachland.

The incident of loose lug nuts came up approximately two weeks ago, when police issued a warning to Peachland residents.

At the time, on May 15, police said they received reports of vehicles having had their lug nuts either loosened or stolen.

Three vehicles were targeted at the time, and all three had their wheel lug nuts loosened. One vehicle also had its gas tank siphoned.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“While driving along the highway, one of the victims noticed mechanical issues with the front end of her vehicle and chose to drive to a Kelowna automotive shop, where she learned about the apparent sabotage.”

Fast forward to this week, when West Kelowna RCMP say they received a comparable complaint from a Shannon Lake resident, with the front driver’s side tire of her Subaru Outback falling off while she was driving on Saturday.

O’Donaghy added “in this most recent case, police were told that the wheel fell off while the driver was attempting to return her vehicle home. Thankfully the woman was travelling at slow speeds, and was uninjured in the incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Also, residents who find similar damage are asked to report their discoveries to police. They are also urging residents to review any video surveillance footage they may have.