Peachland residents warned about vehicle wheels being vandalized

RCMP are advising residents in Peachland to check the wheels of their vehicles.

The warning comes after at least two vehicles had lug nuts either loosened or stolen.

RCMP said it was just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday when members responded to a report of mischief to vehicles in the 6200 block of Whinton Crescent.

That’s when the vandalism to the vehicles was discovered.

“It did not occur to the vehicle owner that there was something wrong until he was driving downhill and the car started to shake,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said. “While there have been only two reports of this and no accidents attributed, we would like to warn people who reside in, or have visited the area to double check the safety of their vehicles.”

Police said that in one case, gas had been siphoned from the tank as well.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.