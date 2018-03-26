Loose tire flies over four lanes of Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon, Man.
When you have a flat tire, you typically need another fast. Not in the way Brandon Police Service officers experienced over the weekend.
A police vehicle ended up getting a flat tire on the Trans-Canada Highway in the western Manitoba city Sunday around 11:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Flying tire hits vehicle injuring occupant on Highway 401
The crew pulled over near 1st Street and a second police car later pulled up behind the cruiser to help with the tire.
The second police car was then hit in the front of the vehicle by a stray tire.
READ MORE: Buddy can you spare a tire? One-third of new cars don’t have spares
Police said a rear tire managed to come loose from a pick-up truck on a service road nearby.
“The tire flew/bounced across the ditch, across the eastbound and westbound lanes of the (Trans-Canada) Highway and struck the second police car,” a Brandon Police Service media release described.
In all, the tire flew across four lanes of traffic. No one was hurt by the tire.
The police filed the incident under the ‘strange but true category’ on its website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.