Grand River Transit holding contest for chance to be on first ION train

We are fast approaching the launch of the ION train and Grand River Transit is offering an opportunity to be on the first train with the ION Golden Ride contest.

“It will be a historic day and winners can say they rode the very first train,” Peter Zinck, Waterloo Region’s director of transit services, said in a statement. “It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

READ MORE: Grand River Transit’s ION LRT system set to launch in June

After years of delays, the ION trains will launch on June 21 from Fairway Station.

Grand River Transit will hold a draw on June 12 to decide the lucky winners who will each be allowed to bring a guest and also receive $500 in stored value.

You can enter on the Grand River Transit website, the Region of Waterloo building or the Ainslie Street and Charles Street terminals.

READ MORE: Cambridge council approves ION LRT route for second phase

After the launch, the ION trains will run for free through Canada Day.

There are 19 stations in total for the ION trains which will run between Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and Fairway Mall in Kitchener.