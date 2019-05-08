Traffic
May 8, 2019 8:43 pm
Updated: May 8, 2019 9:16 pm

Grand River Transit’s ION LRT system set to launch in June

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Grand River Transit says ION LRT operations will begin on June 21.

A A

After months of delays and anticipation, the Region of Waterloo has announced service will begin on Grand River Transit‘s (GRT) ION LRT line next month.

On June 21, trains will begin servicing the 19-stop line that runs between Conestoga Mall and Fairway station.

According to the GRT website, riders will be able to ride the system fare-free for 11 days after the opening.

Story continues below

READ MORE: More than 25 Grand River Transit bus routes will be altered when ION trains get up and running

On June 24, changes to bus routes will be made across the GRT network. Waterloo regional council approved those changes back in February. The transit agency recently unveiled a trip planner on its website for riders.

For those curious about how the ION system will work, changes to the GRT network, and the EasyGO electronic fare card system, staff will be holding an education day for the public on Saturday. GRT staff will be at Conestoga station between 10 and 11:30 a.m., Laurier-Waterloo Park station between 12 and 1:30 p.m., Victoria Park station between 2 and 3:10 p.m., and Kitchener Market station between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

READ MORE: ION trains delayed, now scheduled for Spring 2019

While planning for construction of stage two of the ION LRT system continues, which could see the line expanded to downtown Cambridge from Fairway station, GRT will operate an ION bus between those two areas.

GRT said each of its 14 32-metre trains has 60 seats, four priority seating areas, and the ability to carry more than 140 people.

Map by GRT of route changes:

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Grand River Transit
Grand River Transit ION
GRT
ION
ION LRT
ION LRT launch
ION train service
ION trains
Kitchener LRT
Kitchener news
Kitchener transit
Kitchener-Waterloo LRT
Region of Waterloo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.