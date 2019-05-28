Missing Pukatawagan outdoorsman Stanley Bighetty found dead

Manitoba RCMP say a well-known trapper and outdoorsman was found dead after being missing for several weeks.

Stanley Bighetty, 73, was last seen on April 30 as he was walking from Leaf Rapids to Pukatawagan, a journey of about 115 km, and one that he had made numerous times before.

He never arrived.

“Community searchers located the body of Stanley Bighetty on the banks of the river yesterday,” said RCMP.

The investigation continues as RCMP wait for autopsy results.