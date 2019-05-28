Missing Pukatawagan outdoorsman Stanley Bighetty found dead
A A
Manitoba RCMP say a well-known trapper and outdoorsman was found dead after being missing for several weeks.
Stanley Bighetty, 73, was last seen on April 30 as he was walking from Leaf Rapids to Pukatawagan, a journey of about 115 km, and one that he had made numerous times before.
READ MORE: Searchers, RCMP looking for missing Pukatawagan outdoorsman
He never arrived.
“Community searchers located the body of Stanley Bighetty on the banks of the river yesterday,” said RCMP.
The investigation continues as RCMP wait for autopsy results.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.