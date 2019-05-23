Searchers, RCMP looking for missing Pukatawagan outdoorsman

RCMP say a well-known trapper and outdoorsman has gone missing from a northern Manitoba community.

Stanley Bighetty, 73, was last seen on April 30 as he was walking from Leaf Rapids to Pukatawagan, a journey of about 115 km.

He never arrived.

“He is described as a trapper, outdoors man, who is very familiar with the area,” said an RCMP spokesperson.

Ground and air searches done by the community have not turned up any trace of him. The investigation and searching continues.