Hamilton Conservation Authority issues safety reminder after fatal fall at Dundas Peak

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is reminding visitors to stay on the trails and not climb or otherwise bypass safety fencing after a tragic fall from Dundas Peak on Friday night led to a man’s death.

Visitors are also reminded to stay back from the edge of gorges and escarpments by at least a body length and not enter conservation areas after they close at sundown.

In light of a recent tragic incident at Dundas Peak, the Hamilton Conservation Authority would like to remind all visitors of some safety rules and information for exploring conservation areas, especially those with escarpment features. https://t.co/lnErdX5Ewt pic.twitter.com/mzPElShVw8 — Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) May 28, 2019

Hamilton police have said that a 24-year-old man fell to his death after slipping off the edge of Dundas Peak at about 11 p.m. Friday. His body was found on Saturday morning.

A statement released by the HCA urges visitors to “keep to marked trails at all times.”

It adds that such measures are “not only for (visitors’) own safety but for the preservation of the many rare and sensitive plants and small animals that could be easily damaged or hurt if you leave the trails.”

The conservation authority adds that “safe vantage points and platforms” are provided to see Webster Falls, Tew Falls and the Dundas Peak, saying it is important for people to stay behind the fences and barriers at these vantage points.