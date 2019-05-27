Crime
May 27, 2019 6:01 pm

Police arrest suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Vancouver police release images of suspect in violent East Vancouver sex assault (Aired: May 25, 2019)

Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in a violent sex assault on the city’s east side last week.

Police say the 59-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident Monday morning. Police will be recommending several charges related to aggravated sexual assault, said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a media release.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping identify the suspect,” said Robillard.

The attack is alleged to have happened last Thursday, around 11:30 a.m.

sex-assault-suspect1

Vancouver police are hoping these photos of the suspect of a violent sexual assault and home invasion Thursday will help identify the man responsible.

Vancouver Police Department
The victim was waiting for a bus near 41st Avenue and Earles Street when police say she was approached by a man who struck up a conversation.

When the bus arrived, she realized she’d left something at home and did not board, police said.

The suspect allegedly walked home with her south along Earles Street, before entering the home and sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Investigators said they received numerous tips from the public after releasing images of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact Vancouver police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

