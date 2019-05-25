Photos released of man suspected in violent East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police have released pictures of the man suspected of sexually assaulting a young woman in her own home Thursday.

The pictures show a Asian man walking with someone who is blurred, while the man carries what appears to be a cellphone.

Police originally warned the public about the attack Friday, saying the suspect struck up a conversation with the victim at a bus stop on 41 Avenue and Earles Street around noon on May 23.

After the victim realized she had to go back to her home nearby, the suspect walked with her south along Earles Street and followed the woman inside the home, where police say he sexually assaulted her.

WATCH: (Aired May 24) Vancouver woman assaulted inside her own home

The woman, who VPD say is Asian and in her 20s, phoned police after the suspect left.

Police are hoping the release of the photos, which were taken from nearby security cameras, will lead to tips from the public who can identify the suspect.

READ MORE: VPD investigating after woman allegedly followed, sexually assaulted in her home

“This investigation is a high priority for us and we want to identify this individual as soon as possible,” Const. Steve Addison said in a news release Friday.

“We ask everyone to take a good, long look at these pictures, and to call us if they know who this is.”

The suspect is believed to be around 40 years old, and is described as having short black hair and an average build.

READ MORE: North Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after letting stranger into home to use bathroom

The photos confirm an earlier police report that he was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals at the time of the attack.

Police can’t yet say whether the man lives in the neighbourhood, but are hoping other residents nearby have seen him.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.