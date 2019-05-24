VPD investigating after woman allegedly followed, sexually assaulted in her home

Vancouver police are investigating an alleged daytime sexual assault in East Vancouver.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near 41st Avenue and Earles Street.

Police said the victim, an Asian woman in her 20s, was waiting for a bus when a man approached her and struck up a conversation.

When the bus arrived, the woman realized she had left something at home and did not board, police said.

Police believe that when the woman headed home, the man followed her south along Earles Street.

“The man was able to follow her into her residence, and it was there that the woman was attacked and sexually assaulted,” said Const. Steve Addison.

The woman phoned police after the suspect left.

The suspect is described as Asian, about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build.

Police said he was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals.

Vancouver police sex crimes unit detectives are now looking to speak with potential witnesses and collect any dash cam video that was shot in the area around the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.