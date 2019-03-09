North Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after letting stranger into home to use bathroom

Police are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man she let use the bathroom in her North Vancouver home last month.

North Vancouver RCMP said Friday the incident allegedly happened on the afternoon of Feb. 27, at a home in the Upper Capilano area.

No description of the suspect was available, however, police did release a composite sketch based off interviews with the victim:

Police wouldn’t release any more details about what happened but said the woman is recovering at home.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident or can identify the man in the sketch is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP Const. Jeewan Bassi at 604-985-1311.

Police are also reminding residents to not allow strangers into their homes.