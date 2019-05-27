8 confirmed cases of measles in Saint John, health officials say
Three more cases of the measles have been confirmed in Saint John, bringing the total to eight.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said two of the three new cases announced on Monday have been linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School.
That brings the total of confirmed measles at the high school to six.
Health officials announced Sunday that instructions have been distributed to students and special immunization clinics have been set up at the school.
“Vaccination is our best possible protection against measles,” Russell said.
The first case in Saint John was confirmed last month in an individual who recently travelled internationally.
The New Brunswick Community College reported a suspected case of the measles earlier in May, but tests came back negative.
