Crime
May 27, 2019 10:59 am

Hamilton mother charged in relation to road rage incident

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police charge mother in road rage incident.

File / 900 CHML
A 26-year-old Hamilton woman was arrested and charged with assault, dangerous driving, and uttering threats after what police are calling a road rage incident.

On Sunday, shortly after 6:00 p.m. two vehicles were travelling northbound on John Street North approaching King William Street.

There were lane restrictions due to construction and, at the time, the two vehicles were having trouble merging.

A short distance away at John Street North and Wilson Street the two vehicles were stopped for a red light.

One car hit the back of the other car causing the drivers to get out of their vehicles.

There was a heated exchange of words which escalated into a minor assault.

The accused’s three children, who are all under the age of eight, were in the car at the time.

Police say the Children’s Aid Society has been notified.

The accused was subsequently released with a future court of Tuesday, June 25 to answer the charges.

