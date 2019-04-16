Road rage incident involving a gun in Hamilton results in teen’s arrest
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges, after an alleged road rage incident in Hamilton.
On Monday night, Hamilton Police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound along Main Street East, near King Street, when the driver noticed a blue Audi approach his car from behind and start flashing his high beams.
When the Audi went to pass him, the driver rolled down his window and had a short exchange of words with the Audi driver, who allegedly held up and pointed a gun at him.
Police quickly located the vehicle on Centennial Parkway, where they say the teen driver was arrested and police seized a metal pellet gun.
The 17-year-old faces two charges:
- Assault with weapon
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
The youth has been released on a Promise to Appear and expected to appear in court next month.
