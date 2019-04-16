Road rage incident involving a gun in Hamilton results in teen’s arrest

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges, after an alleged road rage incident in Hamilton.

On Monday night, Hamilton Police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound along Main Street East, near King Street, when the driver noticed a blue Audi approach his car from behind and start flashing his high beams.

When the Audi went to pass him, the driver rolled down his window and had a short exchange of words with the Audi driver, who allegedly held up and pointed a gun at him.

Police quickly located the vehicle on Centennial Parkway, where they say the teen driver was arrested and police seized a metal pellet gun.

The 17-year-old faces two charges:

Assault with weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The youth has been released on a Promise to Appear and expected to appear in court next month.

A 17-year-old youth is facing charges after making threats with a handgun during a road rage incident in Stoney Creek. https://t.co/k2vETQelVz #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/KNNmw5lPIM — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 16, 2019