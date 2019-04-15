Women to ‘Take Back The Trails’ following sexual assault near Dundurn Stairs

Women who walk, hike and run on the Bruce Trail are joining forces.

Hundreds are expected to gather together on Friday afternoon, along with supporters, to reclaim the trail as a safe place in the wake of last week’s sexual assault near the Dundurn Stairs.

A woman was treated in hospital after she was attacked by a man at about 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

Hamilton police released a composite photo of the suspect last Friday, but have not made an arrest in the case.

Amanda Pocha, an avid trail runner herself, is organizing a Take Back the Trails event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at Chedoke Golf Course and the Chedoke Stairs.

Pocha says she doesn’t know the victim of the attack, but “felt like we needed to rally behind this woman and let her know that she’s not alone.”

The Happy Trails Racing ambassador also says she’s hopeful that the event will “introduce women to other women that are out in the community to make friends,” so they don’t have to be alone on the trails.

Pocha adds that she hasn’t run alone since the attack happened and stresses that we “have to rise above this and just support each other.”

After meeting up in the Chedoke parking lot on Friday afternoon, participants will head out eastbound on the trails towards Dundurn.

More than 230 people have indicated they will be attending the event through a Facebook page.