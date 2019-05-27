OPP investigate fatal car crash in Ramara, Ont.

The OPP are investigating a car crash that left the driver dead and a passenger with life-threatening injuries on Highway 12 at Plum Point Road in Ramara Township, Ont., on Saturday.

The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services transported two people to a hospital in the Orillia area, police say, where one was pronounced deceased and the other was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

READ MORE: Purple heroin may be linked to several deaths in Muskoka: OPP

A preliminary investigation suggested that the vehicle driven by the deceased turned left on Highway 12 from Plum Point Road and was hit by a vehicle travelling south.

When police arrived at the scene, the Ramara Fire Department and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services were already dealing with the people who were injured, officers say.

READ MORE: Date announced for inquest into death of man who died in Penetanguishene prison

The OPP Central Region Technical Collision Investigation Unit and a collision reconstructionist were called to assist with the investigation.

Any witnesses can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision