Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpott to announce next steps after SNC-Lavalin ousters

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott will put the questions to rest and announce their next steps on Monday morning.

Simultaneous press conferences are scheduled for around noon eastern time in which both former cabinet ministers will unveil their plans for what comes next. That comes after their ejections from the Liberal caucus in April for raising concerns about the allegations of attempted political interference at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Both have sat as Independent MPs ever since.

Wilson-Raybould, who as the former attorney general, named both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 10 of his senior advisers in the scandal, resigned from cabinet in February after the allegations were first reported by the Globe and Mail.

Philpott followed suit and quit her post as president of the Treasury Board, saying the government wasn’t taking the allegations seriously enough.

Philpott says SNC-Lavalin critics don't realize Canadians expect more

In his decision to eject them both from the caucus, Trudeau also revoked both of their candidacies to run for the Liberal Party again this fall.

There has been speculation as to whether either will join another political party, run as independents, or leave political life altogether.

Wilson-Raybould, in particular, has been the subject of questions over whether she will run for the Greens.

She was spotted attending Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s wedding this spring and retweeted a Green Party Twitter post congratulating Paul Manly, their newest MP, for his win in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection earlier in May.

