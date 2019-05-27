Premier Ford announces government will cancel retroactive cuts to municipalities

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday the provincial government has cancelled retroactive funding cuts to municipalities.

Ford, along with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, made the announcement at Queen’s Park just after 10 a.m.

The government had announced planned cuts affecting municipalities across the province, including public health and childcare.

The province notified municipal public health units in phone calls that it will reduce its cost-sharing levels from 100 per cent or 75 per cent in some cases, to 60 to 70 per cent for some municipalities, and 50 per cent for Toronto. The move, the government said, will save the province $200 million a year by 2021-22.

The province also budgeted $93 million less this year on child-care capital spending.

The government also announced in its first budget in April that it would be cancelling an increase to municipalities’ share of gas tax funding. When the former Liberal party was in power, it announced it was doubling municipalities’ share from two cents to four, it was estimated that would mean $642 million in 2021-22. Last year they received $364 million.

The cuts combined with the cancellation of an increase to municipalities’ share of the gas tax mean local governments would be out well over half a billion dollars annually.

Municipalities have been pushing back hard against the funding cuts, which were announced after they already passed this year’s budgets.

The City of Toronto alone estimated the Ford government cuts would cost it $178 million this year. City manager Chris Murray recently told city council the cuts cannot be made up for through efficiencies, as Ford has suggested. Instead, Murray said the city would have to look at raising property taxes or cutting services.

Ford announced last week $7.35 million in provincial funding to large municipalities and school boards to come up with four cents of savings for each dollar spent.

—With files from The Canadian Press

