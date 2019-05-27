Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 27 2019 5:57pm 02:02 Ontario government reverses decision to cut 2019 municipal funding In a stunning reversal, Premier Doug Ford announced a complete reversal of retroactive 2019-20 budget cuts for municipalities across the province. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5323607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5323607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?