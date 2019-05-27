Crime
Man dies after falling out of vehicle: Middlesex County OPP

Police say the man died after he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Middlesex County OPP say a man has died after he fell out of a vehicle near Ingersoll.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to an injured man on Five Points Road in Thames Centre.

Police say the man died sometime after he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they learned of the fatal fall from the vehicle following an investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

