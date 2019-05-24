Cyclist seriously injured during evening crash: London police

London police say a cyclist is in hospital after being struck just east of the downtown Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North at 9:15 p.m. after reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Middlessex-London EMS treated and transported the cyclist, a 31-year-old woman, to hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday morning London police told 980 CFPL the woman was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, officers said.