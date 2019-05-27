Talbot Street closed between Fullarton and Kent until Friday for infrastructure renewal

A major artery in the downtown core will be closed for the next five days while crews work to complete an infrastructure renewal project that started in 2018.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Talbot Street will be closed between Fullarton Street and Kent Street.

READ MORE: York Street down to 1 westbound lane in London’s core for emergency repairs

Crews will be completing sidewalks while also raising manholes and water valves in preparation for the final layer of asphalt.

Drivers travelling east and west will be able to get through the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street, but there will be intermittent closures managed by a police officer on site, officials said.

Pedestrians will also be able to move through the area.

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

Motorists travelling north/south should consider using Ridout Street or Richmond Street while the closure is in place, officials said.

Work is set to wrap up Friday at 6 p.m. and will mark the completion of the core infrastructure renewal project on Talbot Street.

WATCH: Experts warn self-driving vehicles could clog up Canada’s streets