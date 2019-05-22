York Street down to 1 westbound lane in London’s core for emergency repairs

Emergency steam-line repairs are causing lane restrictions along a major section of road in the downtown core.

York Street is down to one westbound lane between Wellington Street and Clarence Street as crews work to fix a District Energy steam line.

Crews have been working throughout the night Tuesday to complete repairs as soon as possible. The repairs are expected to wrap up at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

City officials are encouraging westbound motorists to use the Waze navigation app to avoid delays around the repair work and to get around construction and traffic delays downtown.