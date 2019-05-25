Wardrobe sale
May 25, 2019 10:49 pm
Updated: May 25, 2019 11:01 pm

Global Edmonton wardrobe sale raises $13K to help pregnant teens

By Reporter  Global News

Global Edmonton employees work to put on the 2019 wardrobe sale.

Global Edmonton
About 600 people came out to the 2019 Global Edmonton wardrobe sale to pick up some clothes from the closets of on-air personalities and to help out a local non-profit.

More than $13,000 was raised for Terra Centre, an organization that helps pregnant and parenting teens gain the skills they need to be successful parents. Terra Centre provides support for about 1,000 moms, dads and children each year.

This is the sixth year for the wardrobe sale. Last year, $12,000 was raised, also for the Terra Centre.

People began lining up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the doors opened at noon. Money was also raised through the sale of perogies, hot dogs and burgers that were being cooked out front of the Global Edmonton building.

