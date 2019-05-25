Global Edmonton wardrobe sale raises $13K to help pregnant teens

About 600 people came out to the 2019 Global Edmonton wardrobe sale to pick up some clothes from the closets of on-air personalities and to help out a local non-profit.

More than $13,000 was raised for Terra Centre, an organization that helps pregnant and parenting teens gain the skills they need to be successful parents. Terra Centre provides support for about 1,000 moms, dads and children each year.

This is the sixth year for the wardrobe sale. Last year, $12,000 was raised, also for the Terra Centre.

People began lining up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the doors opened at noon. Money was also raised through the sale of perogies, hot dogs and burgers that were being cooked out front of the Global Edmonton building.

Feeling pretty great about the hard work we put in for the @TerraCentre today! The @GlobalEdmonton Wardrobe Sale brought in $13,000 to help young parents in our city succeed. Thank you to the ~500 people who enjoyed the @KevinKarius BBQ and/or went shopping! #ouryeg #yeg pic.twitter.com/of5e3dBXJk — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) May 26, 2019

Thank you to everyone who came down to our @GlobalEdmonton wardrobe sale. You almost cleared us out. All in support of @TerraCentre #yegmedia pic.twitter.com/RLt7vZNHcN — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) May 25, 2019