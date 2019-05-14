Global Edmonton wardrobe sale to support young parents

The Global Edmonton wardrobe sale is back!

For the past several years, Global Edmonton has held a spring wardrobe sale in support of a local charity. This year’s sale — the sixth annual — will once again support Terra Centre, a non-profit organization that helps pregnant and parenting teens gain the skills they need to be successful parents.

Terra Centre helps young parents ‘shine a light on themselves’

Terra began in 1971 as a small group of young moms determined to finish their high school education in hopes of a more promising future. Since then, the organization has evolved to offer a wide range of services, including family outreach, services for young fathers, literacy programs, mental health support and a youth leadership program.

“They’re all geared towards strengthening the capacity of our young parents as citizens, as individuals, but also as parents as they emerge on this new journey of parenting at a young age,” Terra Centre executive director Karen Mottershead said Tuesday.

Terra Centre now provides support for about 1,000 moms, dads and children each year.

Staff work out of three centres, including an agency outreach site downtown. High school completion services are offered at Braemar School. The organization also partners with Brentwood Community Development to provide housing for young families.

“Over the last few years, we’ve really been focusing on the importance of housing because it’s really fundamental to starting out, to ensuring a good start for life for young children,” Mottershead said.

“Most of our young parents live in poverty. They find it very challenging to be able to afford the rent that’s required and to live in the community.”

Another huge piece of Terra Centre’s work is to connect families with ongoing support and resources as they evolve as parents.

“We do a lot of work on child development, a lot of work on parenting capacity, but we’re not able to be that ongoing support system for the many years that a lot of these parents are going to continue to need support. So we really have to help them understand who’s out there, what’s out there, how do you navigate the system.

“Helping them to have successful experiences so that they believe in themselves and they know that they do have the capacity to do this… helping them shine a light on themselves.”

2019 Global Edmonton wardrobe sale

This year’s wardrobe sale will be held on Saturday, May 25 at the Global Edmonton station located at 5325 Allard Way N.W. in Edmonton.

The cash-only sale runs from noon until 2 p.m.

Global News personalities, including our friends at 630 CHED, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, 92.5 The ‘Chuck and CISN Country, have all cleaned out their closets for the event.

A wide range of items will be up for sale, including women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and the ever-popular guy’s ties.

Love this tie, but it’s time to say goodbye. I’ve signed the back, and sent it over to @GlobalEdmonton for the annual Global News Wardrobe Sale in support of @TerraCentre. Love it too? Pick it up May 25th in Global’s Studio 2. Thanks in advance for supporting a great cause! #yeg pic.twitter.com/3HBMw7VTtV — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) May 2, 2019

In previous years, people lined up outside the station ahead of the sale with last year’s bringing in about $12,000 for Terra Centre.

Mottershead said the sale also acts as a learning experience for members of the public who may not know about the work done by the organization.

“Unfortunately, there is still a lot of stigma and judgment that our young parents experience,” she said.

“So when the community can come together and learn about our work, to support our work then hopefully what we’re doing is starting to shift some of the societal attitudes that exist and sometimes make life more challenging for young parents — more challenging than it needs to be.”