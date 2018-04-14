Canada
April 14, 2018 7:12 pm

Global Edmonton wardrobe sale raises $12K for pregnant and parenting teens

By Online journalist  Global News

Nearly 500 people converged on the Global News building in south Edmonton on Saturday to pick up some clothes from the closets of Global's local on-air personalities and help out a local non-profit at the same time.

Rhonda Halarewich/ Global News
For the past six years, the sale has raised money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation but this year, the event aimed to benefit the Terra Centre, which helps pregnant and parenting teens gain the skills they need to be successful parents.

Saturday’s sale saw shoppers spend a whopping $12,000 on the available attire, about $3,000 more than the 2017 event.

View photos from Saturday’s wardrobe sale in the gallery below:

