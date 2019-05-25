Winnipeg Ukrainian Catholic Church statue head returned, staff still missing

Four days after vandals decapitated a statue outside a Winnipeg Ukranian Catholic Church, its head has been returned.

The statue of St. Volodymyr outside the Sts. Vladimir and Olga Cathedral on McGregor Street had its head and staff initially removed in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg church statue blessed by Pope decapitated

In a phone call to Global News, a church spokesperson said a passer-by found the head in a duffel bag and returned it to the church, the staff and cross that we’re also removed by vandals are still missing.

It was designed by renowned Winnipeg artist Leo Mol in 1984 and was even blessed by Pope John Paul II when he visited Manitoba.

A church staff member said residents at a nearby complex were awoken in the early hours Tuesday by a grinding sound.

When people went to investigate, they found that the statue’s head had been stolen, along with its staff.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ukrainian church forgives statue vandals, seeks return of stolen head

Speaking to Global News shortly after the theft, Pastor Michael Buyachok speculated that the pieces were taken to be sold as scrap.

“We notified all the places where these kids would go and get money for it, but nobody has said anything and it has not been found,” Buyachok said.

“It’s a tremendous loss to us. It’s a beautiful statue.”

Scratch marks could also be seen on other parts of the statue.

— With a file by Kevin Hirschfield