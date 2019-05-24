Regina gun violence down compared to 2018

The Regina Police Service‘s April gun violence report suggests crime involving firearms in Regina is decreasing.

From January to April in 2018, there were 53 reported violent incidents involving a firearm. Over the same period in 2019 there were 48, a 9.4% decrease. In April of this year, police recorded 16 violent firearm occurrences. April 2018 saw 23.

The number of people injured by a firearm this past April was also down compared to 2018, although only slightly.

Five injuries were recorded this April compared to six in April 2018.

Police say there were three firearm incidents that didn’t result in injury this past April, and two firearms were reported stolen. Both categories saw decreases compared to 2018 when there were 11 violent firearms incidents that didn’t result in injury and 4 reported thefts.

Firearm seizures were also down in April this year. Police confiscated 30 weapons this year as opposed to 45 in April of 2018.