Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for areas southeast of Edmonton

Strong winds, pea- to dime-size hail and heavy rain are possible from a near-stationary thunderstorm located 15 kilometres south of Ryley, Alta., on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas southeast of Edmonton at 3:38 pm Friday. Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued Friday afternoon.

“The upper-level flow isn’t substantial, so these are slow-moving storms, meaning areas affected may deal with severe conditions for a longer time than typical faster moving storms,” Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“East central Alberta will continue to see conditions for possible severe pulse storms throughout this evening.”

Severe t-storm watches now issued for much of central and east central Alberta as we head into this evening. Risk for severe pulse storms with hail, heavy rain and strong wind. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/6RX83QbZU1 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 24, 2019

Environment Canada advises that when threatening weather approaches, people take cover immediately. Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

For a complete list of areas under the watches and warnings, click here.

