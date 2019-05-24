19-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps prospect dies after weekend car crash in Surrey

A single-vehicle crash in Surrey last weekend has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.

Global News has learned Brandon Bassi was one of six people inside a vehicle that crashed in the intersection of 78 Avenue and 122 Street just after 12:30 a.m. on May 18.

He and two women were rushed to hospital in serious condition, along with a second male who suffered less severe injuries.

READ MORE: 4 sent to hospital, 2 flee on foot after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP confirmed Friday a male victim of the crash succumbed to his injuries overnight.

BC Soccer and Simon Fraser University (SFU) released statements saying Bassi died as a result of “a tragic accident” last weekend, which RCMP confirmed.

Police would not release any other information about Bassi or the condition of the other victims of the crash. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

WATCH: (Aired May 17) Crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents

The B.C. Coroners Service said it is in the “very early stages” of investigating the death of a man in his late teens, but would not say anything else.

BC Soccer said in its statement Bassi joined the organization’s provincial program at 12 years old before joining the Whitecaps residency program.

They added he had just enrolled as a freshman at SFU in 2018, and was recently celebrating a provincial championship with CCB LFC United in Langley.

“There has already been an outpouring of support and grief from numerous current and former coaches and teammates,” the statement reads, “a testament to how popular and respected Brandon Bassi was both within and beyond the soccer community.”

SFU said in its statement Bassi was a student in the faculty of arts and social sciences and a member of its men’s soccer team.

“Brandon was an outstanding athlete, a caring teammate, and an inspirational young man,” the school said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the Bassi family and to everyone who knew Brandon and was touched by his passion, his empathy and his friendship.”

READ MORE: Driver suffers ‘potentially life-altering’ injuries after serious car crash in Surrey

SFU men’s soccer head coach Clint Schneider echoed those sentiments.

“There are no words to express the pain and feeling of loss we are all experiencing,” he said. “We lost a tremendous individual.”

A player biography on the Vancouver Whitecaps’ website says Bassi is originally from Delta.

Bassi, who played as a defender, joined the Whitecaps residency program in 2014 after two seasons with Coastal FC.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Whitecaps for reaction.