4 sent to hospital, 2 flee on foot after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Three people were rushed to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in a quiet Surrey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the intersection of 78 Avenue and 122 Street just after 12:30 a.m., where a heavily damaged black Jeep was found.

The Jeep struck a light standard and took down a stop sign at the corner of the intersection.

Six people were inside the vehicle, four of whom were rushed to hospital, all of them in their late teens or early 20s.

Two women and a man are in serious condition, while a second man suffered less severe injuries.

The other two people in the vehicle fled the scene on foot, but police say they have since been identified as a man and woman, both similar in age to the other four victims.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Police say no roads have been closed and the crash scene is clear.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or has any information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Surrey RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.