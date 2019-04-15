2 people seriously injured after train, SUV collide in Surrey

A collision between a train and an SUV in Surrey Monday has left two people in hospital with serious injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, the happened around 10 a.m. at a marked train crossing at 179 Street, near the Golden Ears Connector.

READ MORE: Vancouver truck driver in his 40s killed in collision with train in Delta

“The early indications are that the vehicle was attempting to cross the tracks when it was struck by a freight train,” said an RCMP media release.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

READ MORE: Elderly couple killed in collision between train, car in Langley

Drivers were being told to avoid the area.

Anyone with dash cam video or who has any information about the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 30, 2018) Fatal collision between train and car in Langley