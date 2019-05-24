Winnipeg passenger frustrated with discount airline after baggage lost 14 weeks ago

When Bradly McConnell booked a flight from Winnipeg to B.C. he thought he was getting a deal spending about $240 round trip, but it ended up costing him a lost suitcase.

McConnell flew to Vancouver with Flair Airlines on Feb. 17. While he arrived, his baggage didn’t.

“I thought, my fears have come true, it just didn’t show up,” he said.

Watch: Flair Airlines facing class action lawsuit

McConnell filled out a form with a staff member and hoped his baggage would turn up while he spent 10 days in the mountains. But he says it never did.

“Right from the start I had to go and do some shopping and make sure I had at least a change of clothes. I think I had just a pair of sweatpants and a t-shirt,’ he said.

“It made me have to change my plans and reschedule everything.”

In the coming weeks McConnell sent multiple emails and tried contacting the company through their customer service line. About 14 weeks later and he says he still doesn’t have a cheque or his bag.

In an email from the company, a representative apologizes and tells him he’s eligible for a $1,500 reimbursement for his lost luggage, which included expensive snowboarding gear. The representative told him he would get his cheque in four to eight weeks, but 10 weeks later he still hasn’t got the money.

“I will at this point pay the extra whatever it may be to fly with a better named company, whoever it may be.

“I had to spend money out of my pocket to get the clothes back that I lost and I’ve just been waiting for what feels like forever to get reimbursed for it.”

On Friday, Canada’s Minister of Transportation announced new rules to protect Canadian travellers.

Under the new regulations, airlines are required to pay passengers compensation for “delays or cancellations that are in their control and are not related to safety.”

They will also compensate up to $2,100 for lost and damaged baggage.

Global News has reached out to Flair Airlines for a comment.