Impaired driving charges laid in Peterborough and Lindsay

Police issued impaired driving charges during recent vehicle stops in Lindsay and Peterborough.

Around 2:40 a.m. Friday, a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service constable stopped a vehicle travelling on Wellington Street in Lindsay. Police say the officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after cocaine found in vehicle during traffic stop, police say

Jamie Graham Mark, 31, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Mariposa Township) was charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 27.

Peterborough Police Service says on May 19 around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle without its headlights on travelling on Water Street.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage from the driver’s breath.

WATCH: Victoria woman launches constitutional challenge of impaired driving laws

Police allege a breath sample revealed the driver had nearly double the legal amount of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Mary Jean Roblin, 63, of Whitaker Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 13.